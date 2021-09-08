Accessibility Links

Mysteries of the abyss

The creatures unknown to science, the missions to map the ocean floor, and more.

The new technologies that will help us piece together the unanswered questions of the deep sea.

Faster than the speed of sound

NASA is designing a quiet supersonic plane that swaps the earsplitting sonic boom for a ‘sonic thump’.

Only in your wildest dreams

By unlocking the secrets of lucid dreamers’ minds, we could find out more about what happens to our brains while we sleep.

Plus:

  • Would James Bond pass a physical examination?
  • Education guide 2021: remote learning edition
Issue 368 on sale 8 September 2021

