

Mysteries of the Universe

Why is there a monster black hole in the centre of every galaxy? What is dark matter? Does time exist? Why haven’t we found any aliens?

Advertisement

Beat the burnout

How scientists want you to bounce back from pandemic fatigue.

The seasons of you

New research suggests that rather than following a pattern of spring, summer, autumn and winter, our bodies may have their own seasonal fluctuations that don’t match the calendar.

A beginner’s guide to astronomy

Amateur astronomy became a much-loved hobby during lockdown. If you fancy giving it a go, our handy guide can help you identify some of the night sky’s most iconic sights – and you don’t even need a telescope!

Plus

Automate your smart home

Dr Michael Mosley’s tips for keeping your blood pressure under control

Advertisement

Issue 359 on sale 20 January 2020

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.