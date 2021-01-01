Mysteries of the Universe
Why is there a monster black hole in the centre of every galaxy? What is dark matter? Does time exist? Why haven’t we found any aliens?
Beat the burnout
How scientists want you to bounce back from pandemic fatigue.
The seasons of you
New research suggests that rather than following a pattern of spring, summer, autumn and winter, our bodies may have their own seasonal fluctuations that don’t match the calendar.
A beginner’s guide to astronomy
Amateur astronomy became a much-loved hobby during lockdown. If you fancy giving it a go, our handy guide can help you identify some of the night sky’s most iconic sights – and you don’t even need a telescope!
Plus
- Automate your smart home
- Dr Michael Mosley’s tips for keeping your blood pressure under control
Issue 359 on sale 20 January 2020
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.