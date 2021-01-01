Accessibility Links

Mysteries of the Universe

Meaning of life not included

Mysteries of the Universe

Why is there a monster black hole in the centre of every galaxy? What is dark matter? Does time exist? Why haven’t we found any aliens?

Beat the burnout

How scientists want you to bounce back from pandemic fatigue.

The seasons of you

New research suggests that rather than following a pattern of spring, summer, autumn and winter, our bodies may have their own seasonal fluctuations that don’t match the calendar.

A beginner’s guide to astronomy

Amateur astronomy became a much-loved hobby during lockdown. If you fancy giving it a go, our handy guide can help you identify some of the night sky’s most iconic sights – and you don’t even need a telescope!

Issue 359 on sale 20 January 2020

