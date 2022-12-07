New issue: End of Year Q&A Special
In one way or another, 2022 has been a bit of a weird year. In this issue, we tackle some of the biggest questions that we’ve been pondering, as the year comes to a close.
2022 in science
This year, the news headlines have been dominated by UK politics, the energy crisis and the Ukrainian war. But there have been some fascinating scientific discoveries too. Here’s a recap of some of the year’s biggest stories from the fields of medicine, biology, climate change, dinosaurs and space.
One year in space: The James Webb Space Telescope
The first images beamed back from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have stunned the world this year, and in just a few short months, the JWST has imaged the universe as never before. In this bumper feature, we showcase some of the telescope’s best images and discoveries to date.
Dr Kate Darling
Robot companions are on their way, and don’t be surprised if they quickly become part of the family.
DIY Christmas Science
Thrifty holiday ideas that don't cost the Earth. Projects include a Jupiter-inspired wreath for your front door, a JWST bauble for your tree, and, how to make the most out of your Christmas turkey by making the ultimate Christmas leftovers sandwich.
The ultimate Christmas wishlist
Okay, so it’s hard to get in the Christmas spirit when energy prices are nearing the point where it might be more efficient just to set the cash on fire, and the economy looks like it’s been shoved down the stairs in some grisly act of mercy. But that doesn’t stop us from daydreaming, does it? Here’s our wishlist of gifts and cool gadgets that has driven us to distraction as we enter into the festive period.
Plus
- Avatar: The Way of Water: Can you really plug your consciousness into another body?
- The Universe's most violent eruptions
- Does playing video games make you smarter?
Issue 385 on sale 7 December 2022
