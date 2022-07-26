New issue: Everything you ever wanted to know about the multiverse
We find out about the leading multiverse theories, and establish whether they could harbour an alternate version of you.
A multitude of multiverses
Excitingly, scientists say that alternative universes are allowed by physics. We find out about the leading multiverse theories, and establish whether they could harbour an alternate version of you.
WFH vs the workplace: A scientific guide
For more than two years, many of us have been working from home, at least sometimes. Has this made us happier and more productive than full-time office work?
For those who like to rock
Take a trip around the world with geologist Mika McKinnon, as she explores some of the weirdest rock formations on Earth.
Plus
- Could a sample mission bring alien microbes to Earth?
- James Webb Space Telescope: first images explained
Issue 380 on sale 27 July 2022
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.
