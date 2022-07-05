New issue: Future cities

Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine

Published: 06th July, 2022 at 00:00
Green, friendly and clean: How we could reimagine urban life after the pandemic.

Future cities

The ideas and technology helping us build the metropolises of tomorrow.

The eyes have it

One pair of front-facing eyes isn’t the only way to see the world. Dr Helen Pilcher looks at the other beautiful and bizarre arrangements seen in the animal kingdom.

The great hope for fusion

Take a peek inside the reactors that may be on the brink of cracking nuclear fusion.

Plus

  • Dr Julia Shaw asks: Can we tell the difference between false memories and those we can rely on in court?
  • Q&A: Our experts answer this month’s intriguing questions.
Issue 379 on sale 6 July 2022

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

