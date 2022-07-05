New issue: Future cities

Future cities

The ideas and technology helping us build the metropolises of tomorrow.

The eyes have it

One pair of front-facing eyes isn’t the only way to see the world. Dr Helen Pilcher looks at the other beautiful and bizarre arrangements seen in the animal kingdom.

The great hope for fusion

Take a peek inside the reactors that may be on the brink of cracking nuclear fusion.

Plus

Dr Julia Shaw asks: Can we tell the difference between false memories and those we can rely on in court?

Q&A: Our experts answer this month’s intriguing questions.

Issue 379 on sale 6 July 2022

