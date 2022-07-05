New issue: Future cities
Green, friendly and clean: How we could reimagine urban life after the pandemic.
Future cities
The ideas and technology helping us build the metropolises of tomorrow.
The eyes have it
One pair of front-facing eyes isn’t the only way to see the world. Dr Helen Pilcher looks at the other beautiful and bizarre arrangements seen in the animal kingdom.
The great hope for fusion
Take a peek inside the reactors that may be on the brink of cracking nuclear fusion.
Plus
- Dr Julia Shaw asks: Can we tell the difference between false memories and those we can rely on in court?
- Q&A: Our experts answer this month’s intriguing questions.
Issue 379 on sale 6 July 2022
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
Subscribe and try your first 3 issues for just £5. After your introductory period you will pay just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.