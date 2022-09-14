New issue: Into the Unknown
The next generation of space tech is here and it's going to take us to places we've never seen before.
The mystery of migraines
Millions of people suffer from the agony of migraines, yet we still don't fully understand the condition, and there isn't even a pill that can make them go away.
Translation errors
Dr Julia Shaw explores how the use of interpreters in police interviews can distort how suspects and witnesses are evaluated, and how translation errors could send innocent people to jail.
Nemo's Garden
Dive beneath the turquoise waves off Noli, Italy, and you'll find biospheres just metres under the surface. Within these domes, researchers look after herbs, strawberries, tomatoes and tobacco, in order to explore the limits of farming on Earth, with the hope that they may one day be able to do the same in space.
Plus
- Why you can't target belly fat like the ads say.
- How to become a drone racer, according to a world champion
- The vagus nerve explained: The body's information superhighway that tells your organs how to rest.
Issue 382 on sale 14 September 2022
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
- Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.