New issue: Lab-grown meat

Lab-grown meat
Your complete guide to the nutrition, ethics and sustainability of a food revolution in the making.
The day the dinosaurs died
New BBC documentary, Dinosaurs: The Final Day, digs into a fossil site that may have recorded the moment that an asteroid wiped out most of life on Earth. We find out more from one of the palaeontologists at the site, Robert DePalma.
Does your dog really love you?
Zoologist Jules Howard, author of new book Wonderdog, delves into dog psychology to see how our beloved pets feel about us.
A whole new whorl
Marine biologist Dr Helen Scales takes us beneath the waves to show us the stories that shells can reveal about their inhabitants.
Plus
- The science of real-life lightsabers
- The social media lab
Issue 377 on sale 11 May 2022
