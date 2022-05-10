Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine

New issue: Lab-grown meat

Published: 11th May, 2022 at 00:00
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine and get 6 issues for just £9.99

Your complete guide to the nutrition, ethics and sustainability of a food revolution in the making.

Cover of issue 377

Lab-grown meat

Your complete guide to the nutrition, ethics and sustainability of a food revolution in the making.

Advertisement

The day the dinosaurs died

New BBC documentary, Dinosaurs: The Final Day, digs into a fossil site that may have recorded the moment that an asteroid wiped out most of life on Earth. We find out more from one of the palaeontologists at the site, Robert DePalma.

Does your dog really love you?

Zoologist Jules Howard, author of new book Wonderdog, delves into dog psychology to see how our beloved pets feel about us.

A whole new whorl

Marine biologist Dr Helen Scales takes us beneath the waves to show us the stories that shells can reveal about their inhabitants.

Plus

  • The science of real-life lightsabers
  • The social media lab
Advertisement

Issue 377 on sale 11 May 2022

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for AndroidKindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99. After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content