Conventional wisdom says that once you turn 30, things go downhill… fast. Your health, happiness and well-being all take a hit, and never really recover. Science, however, says otherwise. With a few small changes, you can make a big difference to the way you feel.
Once you hit your 30s, it can seem a little harder to stay fit and healthy. Not so with our tips, which can help you feel invincible as you age.
The secrets of King Tut's tomb
Are the rumours true? Does King Tut’s final resting place contain hidden chambers? One hundred years on from the tomb’s discovery, an Egyptologist reveals all.
Next stop: The Moon
How robot fleets could prepare the Moon for humans: Plucky robots have been trundling across the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna, in order to test out autonomous tech for landing on the Moon.
Cost of living
Many of us have turned our heating off to save cash. But could chillier homes make us ill?
- Dementia explained: Nearly 50 million people worldwide are living with the condition, here's everything you need to know
- Psychology: Do 'red flags' in a relationship have any scientific basis?
- Deep learning: Dr Kate Darling investigates how AI artists could help us fleshy humans get creative
Issue 384 on sale 9 November 2022
