CRISPR explained

Everything you need to know about the genome-editing tool that is changing the building blocks of life itself.

Love hurts

This Valentine’s Day, forget flowers, chocolates and tender embraces. In the animal kingdom, romance comes in the form of flesh shredding, sexual cannibalism, and parasitism. Mwah.

Dr Katie Mack

How you could help protect the Earth from an asteroid hit: An asteroid that recently crashed in Ontario highlights the key role of amateurs in tracking asteroids heading for Earth.

Within half an hour of the alert, it became clear that the asteroid was going to hit

Scream therapy

Can a big screaming session make you feel happier? All together now, “AAAAAAAARGH!”

Plus

  • Goonhilly: To infinity and beyond! In November 2022, a little-known station in the southwest of England made history as it tracked the Artemis 1 mission to the Moon and back. And it’s just getting started.

  • Tech reviews: Which is the best air fryer? We put five of the most popular to the test.

  • New Year's Resolutions: Dr Rhada Modgil explains why there’s no need to beat yourself up if you’ve already broken them. If you want to, try reframing them, and starting again.
Issue 387 on sale 20 January 2023

