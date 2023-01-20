New issue: Obsession
Obsession can be a good thing that drives us to do everything we can to achieve our goals. But what causes us to become obsessed with something, and why does it sometimes tip over into a harmful fixation?
CRISPR explained
Everything you need to know about the genome-editing tool that is changing the building blocks of life itself.
Love hurts
This Valentine’s Day, forget flowers, chocolates and tender embraces. In the animal kingdom, romance comes in the form of flesh shredding, sexual cannibalism, and parasitism. Mwah.
Dr Katie Mack
How you could help protect the Earth from an asteroid hit: An asteroid that recently crashed in Ontario highlights the key role of amateurs in tracking asteroids heading for Earth.
Within half an hour of the alert, it became clear that the asteroid was going to hit
Scream therapy
Can a big screaming session make you feel happier? All together now, “AAAAAAAARGH!”
Plus
Goonhilly: To infinity and beyond! In November 2022, a little-known station in the southwest of England made history as it tracked the Artemis 1 mission to the Moon and back. And it’s just getting started.
Tech reviews: Which is the best air fryer? We put five of the most popular to the test.
- New Year's Resolutions: Dr Rhada Modgil explains why there’s no need to beat yourself up if you’ve already broken them. If you want to, try reframing them, and starting again.
Issue 387 on sale 20 January 2023
Authors
