New issue: Rise of the mammals
How our ancestors flourished in the face of an apocalypse.
Life as we know it
When the asteroid hit 66 million years ago, it spelled the end for the dinosaurs. But this event paved the way for tiny, furtive mammals to inherit the Earth.
Everything you need to know about intrusive thoughts
Sometimes, we’re minding our own business when a weird or disturbing thought pops into our head. Why does our brain do this, and is it anything to worry about?
Push it to the limit
Take a look inside some of the most extraordinary science experiments in the world, from the coldest, to the hottest, to the highest.
Plus
- New columnists Dr Katie Mack, Dr Julia Shaw and Dr Kate Darling
- Our experts answer this month's intriguing questions
Issue 378 on sale 8 June 2022
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.
Subscription offer
Subscribe and save 50% on the shop price. Pay just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.