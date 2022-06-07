Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine

New issue: Rise of the mammals

Published: 08th June, 2022 at 00:00
How our ancestors flourished in the face of an apocalypse.

Life as we know it

When the asteroid hit 66 million years ago, it spelled the end for the dinosaurs. But this event paved the way for tiny, furtive mammals to inherit the Earth.

Everything you need to know about intrusive thoughts

Sometimes, we’re minding our own business when a weird or disturbing thought pops into our head. Why does our brain do this, and is it anything to worry about?

Push it to the limit

Take a look inside some of the most extraordinary science experiments in the world, from the coldest, to the hottest, to the highest.

Plus

  • New columnists Dr Katie Mack, Dr Julia Shaw and Dr Kate Darling
  • Our experts answer this month's intriguing questions
Issue 378 on sale 8 June 2022

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for AndroidKindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

