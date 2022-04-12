New issue: The great Moon rush

The race for the Moon

No human has set foot on the Moon for decades. But an armada of exciting new missions are set to explore the lunar surface once more.

The DNA detective

The consumer genetic testing kits hitting the shelves have allowed scientists to piece together our family trees better than ever before. Geneticist Prof Turi King tells us more.

Fit to burst

Inflation is a pretty useful tool in nature. Zoologist Jules Howard takes a closer look at some of the incredible animals that can blow themselves up like balloons.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Metaverse

What is the metaverse, can anyone visit, and where's the best place to go?

Plus

Dr Michael Mosley on why it's time to throw out your fitness tracker

Innovations: The latest tech and gadget news

Issue 376 on sale 13 April 2022

