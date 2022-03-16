New issue: The productive brain

Your productive brain

How much truth is there behind the myths of how to be more productive, and do we all need to be setting our alarms for 4am?

A most violent year

Vocanologist Prof Bill McGuire takes a closer look at some of the iconic eruptions that took place in 2021.

As the crow dies

Corvids – so that’s crows, rooks and ravens – are some of the smartest animals out there and even conduct death rituals. Dr Kaeli Swift tells us more.

An immune system for the planet

Can we build a global defence system that could help protect us when the next pandemic arrives?

Plus:

Innovations: the latest tech and gadget news

Q&A: our experts answer this month's tricky questions

Issue 375 on sale 16 March 2022

