Physics

Yes, everything in physics is completely made up... but that's the whole point. A physicist’s job is to constantly create equations that keep up with our observations of physical phenomena, as Dr Katie Mack explains.

Phobias

Everything you need to know about phobias. From the weirdest phobias, how they develop and affect your brain, to whether it's possible to inherit a phobia - a psychologist dives into the origin and treatments of irrational fears.

Dreams

Our sleeping brains weave a patchwork out of our memories in complex, baffling ways. Dreams are undoubtedly bizarre, so why do they seem normal when we're asleep?

Jupiter

Set the JUICE loose! This month, after many COVID-related delays, the JUICE spacecraft is finally setting off on its trip to Jupiter. Its mission? To explore the gas giant's icy moons and find out if they're suitable for life.

Plus

Robot farmers: In some parts of the world, it’s a struggle to recruit agricultural labourers to help with weeding, harvesting and ploughing. Could robots help meet the demands?

A liveable future can be secured for all if we act now, scientists say. Here's what you need to know. Innovations: We test out five of the best massage guns. These tools promise to aid recovery after a workout, but do any of them actually work?

Issue 390 on sale 13 April 2023

