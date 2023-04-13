New issue: The truth about weight loss
We’re fed up with navigating all the tips and advice online telling us how to lose weight, so we asked an obesity expert to reveal whether anything actually works for weight loss.
Physics
Yes, everything in physics is completely made up... but that's the whole point. A physicist’s job is to constantly create equations that keep up with our observations of physical phenomena, as Dr Katie Mack explains.
Phobias
Everything you need to know about phobias. From the weirdest phobias, how they develop and affect your brain, to whether it's possible to inherit a phobia - a psychologist dives into the origin and treatments of irrational fears.
Dreams
Our sleeping brains weave a patchwork out of our memories in complex, baffling ways. Dreams are undoubtedly bizarre, so why do they seem normal when we're asleep?
Jupiter
Set the JUICE loose! This month, after many COVID-related delays, the JUICE spacecraft is finally setting off on its trip to Jupiter. Its mission? To explore the gas giant's icy moons and find out if they're suitable for life.
Plus
- Robot farmers: In some parts of the world, it’s a struggle to recruit agricultural labourers to help with weeding, harvesting and ploughing. Could robots help meet the demands?
- IPCC Climate Report: A liveable future can be secured for all if we act now, scientists say. Here's what you need to know.
- Innovations: We test out five of the best massage guns. These tools promise to aid recovery after a workout, but do any of them actually work?
Issue 390 on sale 13 April 2023
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Spring Savings!
- Try your first 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.