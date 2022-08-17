New issue: Why it's time we changed our relationship with fat
Fat is not just an inert lump of lard. We find out why it's so important, address some of the myths, and why scientists want to uncover more about its hidden powers.
Nap like a genius
You snooze, you win. Napping can have positive effects on your health and cognition, so we explore the art of a scientific siesta.
Robot sentience
Dr Kate Darling dives into the question of robot sentience, and how it can lead to far-reaching conversations about the people we want to be.
Animal architects
Take a trip around the world and meet some of the amazing animal architects that make smart, intricate structures, without using bricks and mortar.
Plus
- Why exercise in pill form might not be such a great idea
- Dyson spheres explained
Issue 381 on sale 17 August 2022
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and try your first 3 issues for just £5.
- After your introductory period you will pay just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.