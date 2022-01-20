New issue: Why we don’t have to get old any more

Accessibility Links

The ambitious plan to treat age like a disease – and cure it.

An end to ageing?

Eternal youth may be a myth, but there are already medicines on the market that could have the power to extend your healthy years.

Welcome to your future commute

Fancy flying to the office? It could be on the cards sooner than you think, given how many air taxis are currently in development.

A winning formula

Dr Pepijn Kooij explains how a type of fungus featured in Sir David Attenborough’s The Green Planet has developed a special relationship with leaf-cutter ants.

The light fantastic

They don’t call superluminous supernovae cosmic mega explosions for nothing. They occur on a truly epic scale. And new telescopes launching in the coming years could help us find even more of these events.

  • Dr Michael Mosley on why you should practise standing on one leg
  • The science of Moonfall
Issue 373 on sale 20 January 2022

