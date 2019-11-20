Race to Venus

Our planet’s toxic twin has been long ignored. But now space agencies around the world are plotting a return.

Advertisement

Near-death experiences

What happens in our brain when we die? A new field of research might finally be able to provide an answer.

Forbidden medicine

From Nazi surgery to GM humans, unethical research has a long history. But what do we do when the results of these studies could save lives?

Plus

What if robots took our jobs?

Physicist Fay Dowker explains the search for a theory of everything.

Advertisement

Issue 343 on sale 20 November 2019

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.