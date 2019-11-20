Race to Venus
Our planet’s toxic twin has been long ignored. But now space agencies around the world are plotting a return.
Near-death experiences
What happens in our brain when we die? A new field of research might finally be able to provide an answer.
Forbidden medicine
From Nazi surgery to GM humans, unethical research has a long history. But what do we do when the results of these studies could save lives?
Plus
- What if robots took our jobs?
- Physicist Fay Dowker explains the search for a theory of everything.
Issue 343 on sale 20 November 2019
