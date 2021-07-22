Special issue: The big questions

Life

Should we look for aliens? Should we edit the natural world? Why does all life need water? Are my cells younger than me?

Death

Do the dead outnumber the living? Can we ‘freeze out’ death? Are we thinking about death wrong in the West?

Happiness

How much money do you need to be happy? Why does schadenfreude exist? Does altruism really make you happy? Will we work in the future?

Brain

How much of psychology can we trust? Does the brain eat itself? How many senses do we have?

Universe

Where did all the antimatter go? How many pieces of space junk are orbiting Earth? Could we build an elevator to the Moon? What’s inside the fifth dimension?

Plus

Olympics Q&A special

Why doctors think you should try cold-water swimming

Issue 366 on sale 21 July 2021

