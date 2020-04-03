Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. Stay Home, Get Inspired Newsletter

Stay Home, Get Inspired Newsletter

Looking for your next box set binge to help pass the time? Need tips on what to cook for dinner? Want advice on how to grow your own veg? Stuck for ways to entertain the kids? Don’t worry, we have the help and inspiration you need.

As we all adjust to new ways of working and living, BBC Science Focus and Immediate Media’s family of brands have partnered to deliver you a daily dose of expert advice and great ideas to get you through the day.

Advertisement
subsbanner2

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

space wars
Space

Space wars The new arms race above our heads

Focus cover 323 FINAL COVER
Magazine

Inside The Dinosaur’s Mind

Focus cover 316 COVER final illo
Magazine

Unlocking The Secrets Of The Brain

covers
Magazine

Robots Like Us

© Sergey Gashchak/Chernobyl Centre
Planet Earth

Chernobyl Can life survive in a radioactive environment?

BBC Focus Crossword
Magazine

BBC Focus Crossword solution #318

HIIT is changing the way we workout, here's the science why it works © Getty Images
The Human Body

HIIT is changing the way we work out, here’s the science why it works

The Ultimate Guide to Ancient Life on Earth
Magazine

Science Focus Magazine Collection The Ultimate Guide to Ancient Life on Earth