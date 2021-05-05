The power of sleep

The awesome power of sleep

The pandemic may have left many of us feeling sleep deprived, but it’s really important to prioritise your slumber, as Dr Matthew Walker reveals.

Loot boxes: The next big battlefront?

Should we be worried about video games, and are loot boxes a cause for concern?

How wildlife vaccines will prevent the next pandemic

If we want to keep deadly viruses at bay, we may need to develop a new type of vaccination programme.

Time to shine

Most of us are aware that fireflies can glow, but did you know that Tasmanian devils can too?

Plus

Aleks Krotoski: A 14-year-old puzzle has now been solved, thanks to new facial-recognition technology

Michael Mosley: Fermented foods are popping up on supermarket shelves and restaurant menus, but do these dishes actually do you any good?

Issue 363 on sale 5 May 2021

