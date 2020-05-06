Accessibility Links

The race for a vaccine

How scientists will end the pandemic - and prevent the next one.

Researchers around the world are building bits of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in their labs, with the aim of developing a vaccine that will put an end to the pandemic.

Life finds a way

When humans move out, nature quickly moves in.

Know your mind

We talk to behavioural and data scientist Pragya Agarwal about biases and why we need to understand how they mould our views.

The secret world of mammal evolution

Our mammalian ancestors were eking out an existence even before T. rex came stomping along. We can reveal their story by studying beautiful, new fossils from China.

Plus

  • Is the seven-year itch a real thing?
  • Michael Mosley on why sleep is so important

Issue 349 on sale 6 May 2020

