The race for a vaccine

The race to create a vaccine
Researchers around the world are building bits of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in their labs, with the aim of developing a vaccine that will put an end to the pandemic.
Life finds a way
When humans move out, nature quickly moves in.
Know your mind
We talk to behavioural and data scientist Pragya Agarwal about biases and why we need to understand how they mould our views.
The secret world of mammal evolution
Our mammalian ancestors were eking out an existence even before T. rex came stomping along. We can reveal their story by studying beautiful, new fossils from China.
Plus
- Is the seven-year itch a real thing?
- Michael Mosley on why sleep is so important
Issue 349 on sale 6 May 2020
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.