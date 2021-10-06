The science of Dune: Alien worlds, space colonies and superhumans

The science of Dune
One of the decade’s most-anticipated sci-fi films hits the cinemas in October. We delve into the science, ideas and history behind it. Plus: we interview Dune’s production designer, Patrice Vermette.
The insect apocalypse
Prof Dave Goulson, author of Silent Earth, tells us why insects are in decline and how we can help our six-legged friends.
Fusion’s time to shine
The ‘holy grail’ of energy has eluded scintists for decades, but could a bright future be on the horizon?
Give your home the probiotic makeover
Should we make our homes and cities more hospitable to beneficial microbes?
Plus
- Dr Michael Mosley on tracking your fart rate
- Take a sneak peek at some of the stunning images from the Bird Photographer of the Year awards.
Issue 369 on sale 6 October 2021
