The science of Dune: Alien worlds, space colonies and superhumans

The science of Dune

One of the decade’s most-anticipated sci-fi films hits the cinemas in October. We delve into the science, ideas and history behind it. Plus: we interview Dune’s production designer, Patrice Vermette.

The insect apocalypse

Prof Dave Goulson, author of Silent Earth, tells us why insects are in decline and how we can help our six-legged friends.

Fusion’s time to shine

The ‘holy grail’ of energy has eluded scintists for decades, but could a bright future be on the horizon?

Give your home the probiotic makeover

Should we make our homes and cities more hospitable to beneficial microbes?

Plus

Dr Michael Mosley on tracking your fart rate

on tracking your fart rate Take a sneak peek at some of the stunning images from the Bird Photographer of the Year awards.

Issue 369 on sale 6 October 2021

