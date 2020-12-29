Theories of (nearly) everything

The cracks in cosmology
There are worrying discrepancies between our observations of the Universe and our theories of it. Marcus Chown looks at what’s needed to reconcile the differences.
Rise of the clones
Discover the increasing range of uses we have for cloned animals.
Mind games
Immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality therapy.
Meet the bacteria killers
Find out how certain strains of viruses may be the allies we need to combat antibiotic- resistant infections
Plus
- 20 positive news stories from 2020
- Eye opener: 2020 in pictures
Issue 358 on sale 29 December 2020
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.