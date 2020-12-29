Accessibility Links

Theories of (nearly) everything

Eureka!

The cracks in cosmology

There are worrying discrepancies between our observations of the Universe and our theories of it. Marcus Chown looks at what’s needed to reconcile the differences.

Rise of the clones

Discover the increasing range of uses we have for cloned animals.

Mind games

Immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality therapy.

Meet the bacteria killers

Find out how certain strains of viruses may be the allies we need to combat antibiotic- resistant infections

  • 20 positive news stories from 2020
  • Eye opener: 2020 in pictures
Issue 358 on sale 29 December 2020

