What is consciousness?

To discover what makes us self-aware, researchers from around the world are going head-to-head in a grand competition to determine where consciousness really comes from.

Chasing comets

Mete the scientists planning a unique mission that may unlock the secrets of life.

What if we banned fishing?

Fishing can damage entire ecosystems and pollutes our oceans. So would we be better off without it?

Plus

We talk to Dr Elisa Raffaella Ferrè, the psychologist finding out how zero-g affects our brains.

Testing out the terrestrial analogues here on Earth that will ready us for life in space.

Issue 346 on sale 12 February 2020

