Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. What is consciousness?
346 What is consciousness?

What is consciousness?

The battle to solve the greatest mystery in science.

346 What is consciousness?

What is consciousness?

To discover what makes us self-aware, researchers from around the world are going head-to-head in a grand competition to determine where consciousness really comes from.

Advertisement

Chasing comets

Mete the scientists planning a unique mission that may unlock the secrets of life.

What if we banned fishing?

Fishing can damage entire ecosystems and pollutes our oceans. So would we be better off without it?

Plus

  • We talk to Dr Elisa Raffaella Ferrè, the psychologist finding out how zero-g affects our brains.
  • Testing out the terrestrial analogues here on Earth that will ready us for life in space.
Advertisement

Issue 346 on sale 12 February 2020

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for AndroidKindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

Tags

You may like

Focus cover 323 FINAL COVER
Magazine

Inside The Dinosaur’s Mind

Focus cover 316 COVER final illo
Magazine

Unlocking The Secrets Of The Brain

covers
Magazine

Robots Like Us

covers
Magazine

Surviving Isolation – The Martian Special

covers
Magazine

Upload Your Brain

Focus_307_001 ONLINE crop
Magazine

Where Does Time Come From?

covers
Magazine

Mission To The Centre Of The Earth

Radical ideas to expand your mind © Sam Falconer
Magazine

Radical ideas to expand your mind