Where next?

How to see beyond our Solar System

The ambitious project that’ll use the Sun’s gravity as a lens through which to see exoplanets.

Underground Everest

Caves buried deep within a mountain in Uzbekistan hold secrets about Earth’s past and future climate.

Going back to the Moon

Find out what the world’s space agencies have planned for humanity’s return to the Moon.

Inside information

Discover how particles from space are helping us see into the hidden voids in pyramids.

Plus

Dive into the world of seamounts – the giant landforms under the ocean

Take a look at the final preparations being made to the James Webb Space Telescope – Hubble’s long-awaited successor – before its launch later this year

Issue 362 on sale 14 April 2021

