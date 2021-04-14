Where next?

How to see beyond our Solar System
The ambitious project that’ll use the Sun’s gravity as a lens through which to see exoplanets.
Underground Everest
Caves buried deep within a mountain in Uzbekistan hold secrets about Earth’s past and future climate.
Going back to the Moon
Find out what the world’s space agencies have planned for humanity’s return to the Moon.
Inside information
Discover how particles from space are helping us see into the hidden voids in pyramids.
Plus
- Dive into the world of seamounts – the giant landforms under the ocean
- Take a look at the final preparations being made to the James Webb Space Telescope – Hubble’s long-awaited successor – before its launch later this year
Issue 362 on sale 14 April 2021
