Why you should subscribe to BBC Science Focus

BBC Science Focus magazine is your essential guide to the most important ideas in science and technology today. Our magazine is dedicated to the thrill of discovery: every issue explores how new breakthroughs and theories are shaping our understanding of the world and will ultimately change our lives.

There’s a lighter side to science too. In our most popular section, Q&A, we let our readers’ curiosity run wild: our panel of scientists, doctors and experts answer your burning questions every issue. So whether you want to get to grips with the laws of physics, understand the latest health and wellbeing research, or just find out why cheese is so addictive, this is the magazine for you.

These days, the world changes every hour. Science and technology is moving faster than ever before, and the problems we face are messy and complex. Our goal at BBC Science Focus is to help our readers navigate the issues that matter and stay up to date with the latest scientific thinking, with the kind of accurate, impartial, clear reporting you expect from the BBC.

And despite all the bad news out there, we ultimately have a positive outlook on the future. So when we look at the challenges we all face – from pollution, to climate change, to disease – we seek out the scientists looking for solutions and report on their work.

FOC_349_p052-059_vaccinefinalF1_preview

What’s coming up?

In May we’re taking a look at the tireless work to find a vaccine for COVID-19, and we also have one of the world’s leading palaeontologists talking about the new fossil discoveries that are shaking up our view of the mammals that lived alongside the dinosaurs.

After that, we’ll be looking at how bacteria and biological engineering could tackle some of the planet’s biggest problems and we’re also getting the inside line from the engineers building the first helicopter to fly on another planet. And that’s just a taste of what’s to come!

Or if you prefer podcasts, we’ve got a mind-blowing, new series, Everything You Wanted to Know about Physics… with Prof. Jim Al-Khalili. Each episode is a 30-minute tour of the key ideas in physics right now – a perfect primer for anyone looking to discover more about black holes, relativity and multiple universes.

Check out the first episode below:

Authors

Dan

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

