Wild ideas to blow your mind

Some of the most far-out theories that will be doing the rounds in 2020.

  • Ageing has an off-switch
  • Babies without pregnancy
  • Plants are conscious
  • Mushrooms can save the world
  • Robots won’t think like us
  • We’ve already found life on Mars
  • Death is reversible
  • Dark matter is under our feet
How to grow food in space

Inside the Antarctic research station where they’re figuring our how to do just that.

Interview: Hannah Fry

Meet the mathematician who’ll be giving this year’s Christmas Lectures

Is there anybody in there?

Up to 20 per cent of people in persistent vegetative states may actually be conscious. But how can we help?

Plus

  • Why positive thinking is overrated
  • Michael Mosley on how to stick to your New Year’s resolutions
Issue 344 on sale 18 December 2019

