Wild ideas to blow your mind
- Ageing has an off-switch
- Babies without pregnancy
- Plants are conscious
- Mushrooms can save the world
- Robots won’t think like us
- We’ve already found life on Mars
- Death is reversible
- Dark matter is under our feet
How to grow food in space
Inside the Antarctic research station where they’re figuring our how to do just that.
Interview: Hannah Fry
Meet the mathematician who’ll be giving this year’s Christmas Lectures
Is there anybody in there?
Up to 20 per cent of people in persistent vegetative states may actually be conscious. But how can we help?
Plus
- Why positive thinking is overrated
- Michael Mosley on how to stick to your New Year’s resolutions
Issue 344 on sale 18 December 2019
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.