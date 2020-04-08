Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. Wonders of the Universe

Wonders of the Universe

How Hubble's next phase will tackle the big questions.

wonders of the universe

Hubble’s hidden gems

Stunning images of the cosmos.

Advertisement

What Hubble taught us

This special feature from our friends at BBC Sky At Night reveals how Hubble has transformed our knowledge of the Universe.

Eating green: the dirty truth

Will printing carbon footprint information onto food packaging change our eating habits?

Family tree forensics

Some people committed crimes years ago and thought they got away with their wrongdoings. But genetic genealogists can use DNA data from family history sites to track them down.

Plus

  • BookSmart: Join our free, online book club, and discover five top physics books as chosen by Jim Al-Khalili.
  • A Scientist’s Guide to Life: How to make the most of your (very long) solo runs.
Advertisement

Issue 348 on sale 8 April 2020

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine

Don’t forget that BBC Science Focus is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for AndroidKindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone

Tags

subsbanner2

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

The age of rage
Magazine

The age of rage Why social media makes us so angry, and what you can do about it

346 What is consciousness?
Magazine

What is consciousness? The battle to solve the greatest mystery in science

Supercharge your willpower
Magazine

Supercharge your willpower The surprising science of self-control

Focus cover 323 FINAL COVER
Magazine

Inside The Dinosaur’s Mind

Focus cover 316 COVER final illo
Magazine

Unlocking The Secrets Of The Brain

covers
Magazine

Robots Like Us

Consciousness: how can we solve the greatest mystery in science? © Victor Soma
The Human Body

Consciousness How can we solve the greatest mystery in science?

covers
Magazine

Surviving Isolation – The Martian Special