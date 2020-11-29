A mob of mobula rays wins Ocean Photography Awards 2020

A mesmerising image showing an aggregation of mobula rays has scooped the top prize at the Ocean Photography Awards 2020. The winning image, taken by Canadian photographer Nadia Aly, was announced in November.

The Ocean Photography Awards is a celebration of the watery world beneath the waves and has six categories: Ocean Conservation Photographer; Ocean Exploration Photographer; Ocean Adventure Photographer; Young Ocean Photographer; Community Choice Award; and Collective Portfolio Awards. There is also an overall winning image, which is the award that Aly achieved.

“The photograph is perfectly exposed, compellingly dramatic and deeply intriguing. I know from experience that this image was not easy to create,” says judge Cristina Mittermeier. “Nadia Aly’s acknowledgement as the Ocean Photographer of the Year is a testament not only to the sheer power and uniqueness of her imagery, but to her journey as a photographer as well. It’s not lost on me that this winning image was made by an incredible water-woman, making it especially joyous and personally inspiring.”

Here, we pick out some more of our favourites from this year’s winners and highly commended entries.

Check out all the winning images at The Ocean Photography Awards website.



1 A mob of mobulas

2 Fish fight

3 Plastic in paradise

4 Bite me

5 Date night

6 Whale hello!

7 A tense wait

8 Cosy clown

9 Help me

10 Cold toes

11 Strike me pink

12 Cave of wonders

13 Surfing sharks

14 Foreign object