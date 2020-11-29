Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. A mob of mobula rays wins Ocean Photography Awards 2020
An aggregation of mobula rays wins Ocean Photography Awards 2020 © Nadia Aly

A mob of mobula rays wins Ocean Photography Awards 2020

The photograph was taken by Canadian photographer Nadia Aly.

A mesmerising image showing an aggregation of mobula rays has scooped the top prize at the Ocean Photography Awards 2020. The winning image, taken by Canadian photographer Nadia Aly, was announced in November.

Advertisement

The Ocean Photography Awards is a celebration of the watery world beneath the waves and has six categories: Ocean Conservation Photographer; Ocean Exploration Photographer; Ocean Adventure Photographer; Young Ocean Photographer; Community Choice Award; and Collective Portfolio Awards. There is also an overall winning image, which is the award that Aly achieved.

See more incredible science photography: 

“The photograph is perfectly exposed, compellingly dramatic and deeply intriguing. I know from experience that this image was not easy to create,” says judge Cristina Mittermeier. “Nadia Aly’s acknowledgement as the Ocean Photographer of the Year is a testament not only to the sheer power and uniqueness of her imagery, but to her journey as a photographer as well. It’s not lost on me that this winning image was made by an incredible water-woman, making it especially joyous and personally inspiring.”

Here, we pick out some more of our favourites from this year’s winners and highly commended entries.

Advertisement

Check out all the winning images at The Ocean Photography Awards website.

1

A mob of mobulas

Overall winner: An aggregation of thousands of mobula rays in Mexico © Nadia Aly
Overall winner: An aggregation of thousands of mobula rays in Mexico © Nadia Aly
2

Fish fight

Collective portfolio runner-up: Two tompot blennies fight over mating rights in the UK © Henley Spiers
Collective Portfolio runner-up: Two tompot blennies fight over mating rights, UK © Henley Spiers
3

Plastic in paradise

Conservation Photographer 1st prize: A hermit crab crawls atop a pile of plastic in a shell made from manmade waste in the Maldives. © Matthew Sharp
Conservation Photographer 1st prize: A hermit crab crawls atop a pile of plastic in a shell made from human-made waste in the Maldives © Matthew Sharp
4

Bite me

Collective portfolio 3rd place: Nurse sharks mating in the Bahamas © Shane Gross
Collective Portfolio 3rd prize: Nurse sharks mating in the Bahamas © Shane Gross
5

Date night

Winner community choice: Two penguins look out across the water, Melbourne’s lights in the distance in St Kilda, Australia © Tobias Baumgaertner
Community Choice 1st prize: Two penguins look out across the water, with Melbourne’s lights in the distance in St Kilda, Australia © Tobias Baumgaertner
6

Whale hello!

Community Choice runner-up: A humpback whale calf ‘breakdances’ in the warm waters of Tonga © Jono Allen
Community Choice runner-up: A humpback whale calf ‘breakdances’ in the warm waters of Tonga © Jono Allen
7

A tense wait

Adventure Photographer 1st prize: A freediving instructor waits for their student to return from a dive below Cenote Angelita’s microbial cloud. Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico © Jason Gulley
Adventure Photographer 1st prize: A freediving instructor waits for their student to return from a dive below Cenote Angelita’s microbial cloud in Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico © Jason Gulley
8

Cosy clown

Young Ocean Photographer 1st prize: The silky tentacles of a brightly coloured Magnificent Anemone sway in surging water, exposing Maldivian anemone fish in Laamu Atoll, South Maldives © Cruz Erdmann
Young Ocean Photographer 1st prize: The silky tentacles of an anemone sway in surging water, exposing a Maldivian anemone fish in Laamu Atoll, South Maldives © Cruz Erdmann
9

Help me

Conservation photographer runner-up: Anemone fish seemingly gaze up at the horrors of a ghost fishing net that has covered their entire reef, off Malapascua Island, Philippines © Henley Spiers
Conservation Photographer runner-up: Anemone fish seemingly gaze up at the horrors of a ghost fishing net that has covered their entire reef, off Malapascua Island, Philippines © Henley Spiers
10

Cold toes

Exploration Photographer 1st prize: King penguins congregate in winding columns seeking shelter, as a blizzard sets in in St Andrew's Bay, South Georgia Island © Ben Cranke
Exploration Photographer 1st prize: King penguins congregate in winding columns seeking shelter, as a blizzard sets in in St Andrew’s Bay, South Georgia Island © Ben Cranke
11

Strike me pink

Collective Portfolio 1st prize: Giant cuttlefish aggregate together to breed in Whyalla, South Australia © Nadia Aly
Collective Portfolio 1st prize: Giant cuttlefish aggregate together to breed in Whyalla, South Australia © Nadia Aly
12

Cave of wonders

Adventure Photographer runner-up: A cave diver A cave diver enters Little River Spring in Mexico during a flood © Jason Gulley
Adventure Photographer runner-up: A cave diver enters Little River Spring in Mexico during a flood © Jason Gulley
13

Surfing sharks

Adventure Photographer 2nd prize: Two bronze whaler sharks swim through a cresting wave, chasing a bait ball in Red Bluff, Western Australia © Sean Scott
Adventure Photographer 2nd prize: Two bronze whaler sharks swim through a cresting wave, chasing a bait ball in Red Bluff, Western Australia © Sean Scott
14

Foreign object

Conservation Photographer 2nd prize: A plastic bottle lies amongst the nests of the world’s largest colony of imperial cormorants, 100km south of Puerto Madryn, Argentina © Andrea Benvenutti
Conservation Photographer 2nd prize: A plastic bottle lies amongst the nests of the world’s largest colony of imperial cormorants, 100km south of Puerto Madryn, Argentina © Andrea Benvenutti
15

Take a stand

Exploration Photographer 2nd prize: A freediver explores a cave in Tonga © Karim Iliya
Exploration Photographer 2nd prize: A freediver explores a cave in Tonga © Karim Iliya

Authors

uE3XhUGP_400x400

Alice Lipscombe-Southwell

Managing editor, BBC Science Focus

Tags

357-600x500
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Love Heart of Nature
Nature

A shark with a heart wins Drone Photo Awards 2020

Stephen_Hummel_Web_thumb
Planet Earth

Like a bolt from the blue The weirdest and rarest weather phenomena from around the world

© Ines Goovaerts/UPY 2020
Nature

36 amazing photos from the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 competition

High Angle View Of Bingham Canyon Open Pit Copper Mine
Science news

The hole wide world: 14 images of the Earth’s broken landscape

Tiger's tender moment wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 © Sergey Gorshkov, Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020
Nature

Tiger’s tender moment wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 competition

Seven beautiful clouds to brighten your day © Tania Ritchie
Planet Earth

Seven beautiful clouds to brighten your day

Sparisoma cretense, El Hierro, Canary Islands
Planet Earth

Grinning parrotfish wins Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

Life finds a way: when nature reclaims abandoned places © © Clement Bucco-Lechat/Wiki Commons
Nature

Life finds a way When nature reclaims abandoned places