Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Do fish feel pain?
Do fish feel pain? © Getty Images

Do fish feel pain?

Asked by: Keith Anderson, Bradford

It’s an old adage that fish don’t feel pain. Their brains are too small and simple – or so the story goes. But evidence is stacking up to the contrary.

Advertisement

In 2003, researchers at the Roslin Institute near Edinburgh discovered sensory nerves in bony fish that allow them to detect pain in a similar way to birds and mammals, linking their skin and other areas of the body to the brain. The same team went on to find that, when injected in the lips with mild acid or bee stings, rainbow trout rocked their heads and rubbed their lips against the aquarium tank. Given painkillers, the trout behaved normally again.

Many other studies reveal aspects of fish suffering, including in cramped fish farms where some salmon stop feeding and show signs of depression, such as high levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

What animals live at the bottom of the Mariana Trench? © Getty Images
Nature

What animals live at the bottom of the Mariana Trench?

Can you really have a fish out of water? © Getty Images
Nature

Can you really have a fish out of water?

Are mammals the only animals that yawn? © Getty Images
Nature

Are mammals the only animals that yawn?

Is there an animal with a penis on its head? © Magnolia Press
Nature

Quick Q&A: Is there an animal with a penis on its head?

Top 10: What are the fastest fish in the world? © Getty Images
Nature

Top 10: What are the fastest fish in the world?

How do microbeads affect fish? © Getty Images
Nature

How do microbeads affect fish?

How do schools of fish swim in perfect unison? © Getty Images
Nature

How do schools of fish swim in perfect unison?

Do fish have tongues? © Getty Images
Nature

Do fish have tongues?