Gotcha! A successful hunter wins the latest WildArt photo competition

Kicking off their hunt for an overall photo competition winner in 2022, WildArt Photographer of the Year have announced the winners of its first competition category for 2022. The theme of this category was ‘wet’.

Each month for the next ten months, WildArt will announce ten category winners. These winners will then go forward to the final at the end of the year.

WildArt Photographer of the Year is a wildlife photography competition created by wildlife photographers, for wildlife photographers and judged by wildlife photographers.

The winner of this first category was a beautiful but cold-looking Lynx, who despite the freezing temperatures, managed to return home with plenty of food. We bring you the full gallery of winners and highly commended images, and they are an impressive bunch.

Gold winner – The successful hunt

Silver winner – Splash down

Bronze winner – Golden rain

Founder’s choice winner – Rainforest echo

Highly commended – I’m stuck!

Highly commended – Making waves

Highly commended – Dippers in frosty river

Highly commended – Quick breath

Highly commended – Shake it off

Highly commended – Dancing on the water

Young photographer winner – Kingfisher reflection

Highly commended – Silky sunset

Highly commended – Port