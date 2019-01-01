Accessibility Links

  3. How tall can a Christmas tree grow?
How tall can Christmas trees grow? © Getty Images

How tall can a Christmas tree grow?

The 'Christmas Tree' can refer to various different species of tree, but which of these is biggest?

Asked by: Anonymous

There are various different species of tree that are typically used as Christmas trees, including spruces, firs and pines. The maximum height depends on a number of factors such as where the tree is grown and the growing conditions, but primarily on the species. There are reports of Christmas trees exceeding 100m in height, but in recent years, the tallest Christmas tree recorded was a Douglas Fir that was a staggering 62m  in 2005. The species can grow  to 75m in height.

