Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. How fast would Father Christmas have to fly to visit every child in the world?
How fast would Father Christmas have to fly to visit every child in the world?

How fast would Father Christmas have to fly to visit every child in the world?

It's no small feat to travel 160,000,000km, to visit 200 million children, in 800 million homes, in only 34 hours... Luckily Santa has magic on his side.

Asked by: Anonymous

Advertisement

According to Arnold Pompos of Purdue University, Santa would have to travel a total of 160,000,000km – further than the distance from the Earth to the Sun – to visit 200 million children in 800 million homes spread over 3×1013 m2 of land around the world. He would have about 10 hours, from 8pm to 6am, to deliver the presents. Luckily, children happen to be spread across a wide range of time zones, buying Santa an additional 24 hours.

Even so, covering this distance in 34 hours is certainly no mean feat. Crunching the figures, we get a speed of 4,705,882km/h, far slower than the speed of light, but still fast enough that the air resistance is likely to vaporise Santa, along with all the children’s gifts… if he wasn’t riding a magic sleigh.

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Focus magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun science facts.

Tags

You may like

What’s the slowest a plane can fly? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What’s the slowest a plane can fly?

Survive a falling lift © Getty Images
Everyday science

The thought experiment: If a lift is falling, what’s your best chance of staying alive?

At what speed would you need to go to stop a speed camera photographing your plates? © Getty Images
Everyday science

At what speed would you need to go to stop a speed camera photographing your plates?

What would you see if you could travel at the speed of light? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What would you see if you could travel at the speed of light?

How it works: EDS Maglev Trains © Maglev
Everyday science

How it works: EDS Maglev Trains

How fast does a bullet accelerate as it leaves a gun barrel? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How fast does a bullet accelerate as it leaves a gun barrel?

What’s the maximum speed a human can withstand? © iStock
Everyday science

What’s the maximum speed a human can withstand?

What's the fastest speed a human has ever experienced? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What’s the fastest speed a human has ever experienced?