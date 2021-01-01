Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. How viruses evolved – and gave humans a placenta
How viruses evolved – and gave humans a placenta © Getty Images

How viruses evolved – and gave humans a placenta

Are we all distantly related to a virus? A scientist explains the unique evolution of the microscopic parasites.

Essentially, a virus is a package of proteins and genetic information that reproduces in the cells of another organism. Viruses are obligate parasites, meaning that they cannot replicate on their own.

Advertisement

Although it’s debated whether they’re alive or not, they certainly hold genetic information – some of which is similar to ours. But this does not mean that we evolved from viruses.

All life is related to each other to some extent (humans are even somewhat related to mushrooms). However, viruses don’t occupy any branch of the tree of life – there is no single common ancestor virus. Instead, viruses share some genetic information with their host.

As a virus replicates in one of your cells, it occasionally copies bits of your genetic information for itself. These related bits of information then evolve within the virus over millions of years and sometimes give it new abilities.

The opposite process also occurs, albeit rarely, where some of a virus’s genetic information gets taken by our own cells. This may seem like a bad thing, and can be, but it has also given us new abilities.

For example, bits of a virus that were incorporated into our genomes millions of years ago gave us the ability to make the placenta. Without this virus, pregnancy as we know it would be impossible.

So, no, we are not related to viruses in the standard sense. Instead we have a collection of shared interactions with viruses over millions of years. Many of these interactions cause disease, but some have helped make us what we are today

Read more:

Looking to read more about viruses? Check out our complete guide to the coronavirus vaccines.

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr Jeremy Rossman

Dr Jeremy Rossman

Honorary Senior Lecturer in Virology at the University of Kent

Tags

Feb 360 banners-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 50%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Aren’t epigenetic effects evidence for Lamarckism? © Getty Images
Nature

Aren’t epigenetic effects evidence for Lamarckism?

Can a bacterium be infected by a virus? © Getty Images
Nature

Can a bacterium be infected by a virus?

Would alien life need to have DNA? © Getty Images
Nature

Would alien life need to have DNA?

What did mammals evolve from? © Getty Images
Nature

What did mammals evolve from?

Water bears survive dehydration by turning into glass © Getty Images
Nature

Water bears survive dehydration by turning into glass

What exactly is evolution? © SPL
Nature

What exactly is evolution?

Are humans still evolving? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are humans still evolving?

Could my pet catch my cold? © iStock
Nature

Could my pet catch my cold?