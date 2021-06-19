Latest photography of California’s devastating drought emergency

California has recently been experiencing a very serious drought, with many of the state’s reservoirs and waterways at fractions of their normal levels, and water shortages being reported across the state. During February, which is traditionally the rainy season, no measurable rain was recorded in Los Angeles County.

With the drought also comes a higher risk of wildfires, and California is braced for a record-breaking season that could top the 4.1 million acres of damage that occurred in 2020.

We bring you a gallery of some of the worst-affected areas.

San Gabriel Reservoir

Browns Ravine Cove

Folsom Lake Marina

Lake Sonoma

Lime Saddle Marina

Lake Mendocino

Bidwell Canyon

Badwater Basin

Furnace Creek

Death Valley