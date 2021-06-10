Solar eclipse 2021: The best pictures of the sun spectacle from around the world

This morning (10 June 2021) the UK was not bathed in beautiful sunshine. In fact, the nation lost a big chunk of the Sun behind the Moon for a short while during a partial solar eclipse. While other parts of the northern hemisphere got to witness the so-called ‘ring of fire’ (where a visible outer ring of the Sun’s disk can still be seen behind the moon), here in the UK we had to make do with a still-impressive partial disappearance.
We now bring you some of our favourite pictures of this rare event in our eclipse gallery, from across the northern hemisphere.
And remember, don’t ever look directly at the Sun, unless it’s via our amazing picture gallery.
The Houses of Parliament, London, UK
A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament on 10 June 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK witnessed a partial solar eclipse on the morning of 10 June with around a fifth of the Sun’s light blocked in London. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Baltimore, USA
A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline on 10 June 2021, seen from Arbutus, United States. Photo by Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock
New York City, USA
A eclipsed Sun rises over New York City on 10 June 2021 seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. Northeast states in the U.S. saw a rare eclipsed sunrise, while in other parts of the northern hemisphere, this annular eclipse was seen as a visible thin outer ring of the Sun’s disk. Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
Berlin, Germany
A partial solar eclipse is pictured on 10 June 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek/Getty Images
Manhattan, New York, USA
A partial solar eclipse rises behind the Brooklyn Bridge and other east river crossings in Manhattan from Bayonne, New Jersey, USA, on Thursday 10 June 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Central London, UK
A man uses a sextant on Primrose Hill in central London, UK, to view a partial solar eclipse on 10 June 2021. Photo by Niklas Halle’n/ AFP/Getty Images
Ontario, Canada
A eclipsed Sun rises over Tobermory on 10 June 2021 in Ontario, Canada. Photo by Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images
Central London, UK
A partial solar eclipse can be seen behind The Shard in London Bridge, Central London, UK, earlier this morning. The celestial phenomenon took place between 10:08 and lasted until 12:22pm. Photo by Rick Findler/Shutterstock
New York City, USA
A solar eclipse is seen during early hours of morning in New York, USA, on 10 June 2021. Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency /Getty Images
Toronto, Canada
Hundreds of people gathered on the eastern beaches of Toronto, Canada, with homemade eclipse viewers and high tech cameras and telescopes to view a sunrise eclipse. Close to 80 percent of the Sun was covered by the moon at 5:40 am, about five minutes after sunrise, on 10 June 2021. Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images
Central London, UK
A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the Crimea and Indian Mutiny memorial outside Westminster Abbey on 10 June 2021 in London, UK. Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images