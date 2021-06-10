Solar eclipse 2021: The best pictures of the sun spectacle from around the world

This morning (10 June 2021) the UK was not bathed in beautiful sunshine. In fact, the nation lost a big chunk of the Sun behind the Moon for a short while during a partial solar eclipse. While other parts of the northern hemisphere got to witness the so-called ‘ring of fire’ (where a visible outer ring of the Sun’s disk can still be seen behind the moon), here in the UK we had to make do with a still-impressive partial disappearance.

We now bring you some of our favourite pictures of this rare event in our eclipse gallery, from across the northern hemisphere.

And remember, don’t ever look directly at the Sun, unless it’s via our amazing picture gallery.

The Houses of Parliament, London, UK

Baltimore, USA

New York City, USA

Berlin, Germany

Manhattan, New York, USA

Central London, UK

Ontario, Canada

Central London, UK

New York City, USA

Toronto, Canada

Central London, UK