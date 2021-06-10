Accessibility Links

  3. Solar eclipse 2021: The best pictures of the sun spectacle from around the world
NEW YORK, USA - JUNE 10: Solar eclipse is seen during early hours of morning in New York, United States on June 10, 2021. (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Solar eclipse 2021: The best pictures of the sun spectacle from around the world

Who turned off the Sun? We bring you the best photos of the solar eclipse 2021.

Published:

This morning (10 June 2021) the UK was not bathed in beautiful sunshine. In fact, the nation lost a big chunk of the Sun behind the Moon for a short while during a partial solar eclipse. While other parts of the northern hemisphere got to witness the so-called ‘ring of fire’ (where a visible outer ring of the Sun’s disk can still be seen behind the moon), here in the UK we had to make do with a still-impressive partial disappearance.

We now bring you some of our favourite pictures of this rare event in our eclipse gallery, from across the northern hemisphere.

And remember, don’t ever look directly at the Sun, unless it’s via our amazing picture gallery.

The Houses of Parliament, London, UK

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament on June 10, 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK will witness a partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked in London. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called
A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament on 10 June 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK witnessed a partial solar eclipse on the morning of 10 June with around a fifth of the Sun’s light blocked in London. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Baltimore, USA

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock (12062247c) Partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline, seen from Arbutus, Md US Solar Eclipse Baltimore, Arbutus, United States - 10 Jun 2021
A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline on 10 June 2021, seen from Arbutus, United States. Photo by Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock

New York City, USA

A eclipsed sun rises over New York City on June 10, 2021 seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. - Northeast states in the U.S. will see a rare eclipsed sunrise, while in other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called
A eclipsed Sun rises over New York City on 10 June 2021 seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. Northeast states in the U.S. saw a rare eclipsed sunrise, while in other parts of the northern hemisphere, this annular eclipse was seen as a visible thin outer ring of the Sun’s disk. Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Berlin, Germany

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 10: A partial solar eclipse is pictured on June 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)
A partial solar eclipse is pictured on 10 June 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek/Getty Images

Manhattan, New York, USA

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Angelillo/Shutterstock (12062272e) A partial solar eclipse rises behind the Brooklyn Bridge and other east river crossings in Manhattan from Bayonne, New Jersey on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Partial Solar Eclipse in New York, USA - 10 Jun 2021
A partial solar eclipse rises behind the Brooklyn Bridge and other east river crossings in Manhattan from Bayonne, New Jersey, USA, on Thursday 10 June 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Central London, UK

A man uses a sextant on Primrose Hill in central London to view a partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)
A man uses a sextant on Primrose Hill in central London, UK, to view a partial solar eclipse on 10 June 2021. Photo by Niklas Halle’n/ AFP/Getty Images

Ontario, Canada

A eclipsed sun rises over Tobermory on June 10, 2021 in Ontario, Canada. - Canadian and Northeast states in the U.S. will see a rare eclipsed sunrise, while in other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called
A eclipsed Sun rises over Tobermory on 10 June 2021 in Ontario, Canada. Photo by Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

Central London, UK

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rick Findler/Shutterstock (12062317j) A partial solar eclipse can be seen behind The Shard in London Bridge earlier this morning. The celestial phenomenon took place between 10:08 and lasting until 12:22pm. Solar Eclipse in London, UK - 10 Jun 2021
A partial solar eclipse can be seen behind The Shard in London Bridge, Central London, UK, earlier this morning. The celestial phenomenon took place between 10:08 and lasted until 12:22pm. Photo by Rick Findler/Shutterstock 

New York City, USA

Solar eclipse is seen during early hours of morning in New York, United States on June 10, 2021. (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A solar eclipse is seen during early hours of morning in New York, USA, on 10 June 2021. Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency /Getty Images

If you are enjoying this gallery, then why not check out some of our other great images:

Toronto, Canada

Toronto, ON- June 10 - Hundreds gathered on the Eastern Beaches of Toronto, some with homemade eclipse viewers others with high tech cameras and telescopes to view a sunrise eclipse. The morning of the eve of Ontario moving into Stage One of COVID-19 reopening is marked with a solar eclipse as viewed from the Beaches in Toronto. June 10, 2021. Close to 80 percent of the sun was covered by the moon at 5:40 am, about five minutes after sunrise. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Hundreds of people gathered on the eastern beaches of Toronto, Canada, with homemade eclipse viewers and high tech cameras and telescopes to view a sunrise eclipse. Close to 80 percent of the Sun was covered by the moon at 5:40 am, about five minutes after sunrise, on 10 June 2021. Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Central London, UK

A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the Crimea and Indian Mutiny memorial outside Westminster Abbey on June 10, 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK will witness a partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked in London. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called
A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the Crimea and Indian Mutiny memorial outside Westminster Abbey on 10 June 2021 in London, UK. Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

