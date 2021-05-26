Blood supermoon 2021: Jaw-dropping photos of the total lunar eclipse from around the world

Over the past few hours the Moon has been appearing a massive 30 per cent brighter than previous full Moons. In the UK, we sadly don’t get a total lunar eclipse to feast our eyes on, but we still get to see the largest full Moon of the year, known as the Flower supermoon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, lucky people in Australia and parts of the USA got to see the total solar eclipse (and possibly some much nicer weather too).

Advertisement

In this gallery we bring you some of the best Moon photography from these events, so there is no need to miss out.

Stonehenge, UK

Malla, Spain

Sydney, Australia

A blood moon rises over Manly Beach, Australia

New York, USA

Lunar eclipse in Sydney

Auckland, New Zealand

Partial eclipse in Taipei, Taiwan

Blood moon in Sydney, Australia

Bali, Indonesia

Haikou, China

Santa Monica, California, USA