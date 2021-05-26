Blood supermoon 2021: Jaw-dropping photos of the total lunar eclipse from around the world

Over the past few hours the Moon has been appearing a massive 30 per cent brighter than previous full Moons. In the UK, we sadly don’t get a total lunar eclipse to feast our eyes on, but we still get to see the largest full Moon of the year, known as the Flower supermoon.
Meanwhile, lucky people in Australia and parts of the USA got to see the total solar eclipse (and possibly some much nicer weather too).
In this gallery we bring you some of the best Moon photography from these events, so there is no need to miss out.
Stonehenge, UK
The Flower Moon sets over Stonehenge on 26 May 2021 in Amesbury, United Kingdom. May’s full Moon, the Flower Moon is the biggest and brightest of 2021 which will reach its peak this Wednesday and is the closest to the Earth this year. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Malla, Spain
The second supermoon of the year rises over the sky as a man is seen silhouetted inside a building in Malla, Spain, 26 May 2021. The supermoon is an astronomical event that produces a visual effect in the Moon with an appearance bigger and shiny than normal. Photo by Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Sydney, Australia
The Moon rises over the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, on 26 May 2021, ahead of a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare blood supermoon. Photo by Saeed KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
A blood moon rises over Manly Beach, Australia
A surfer rides a wave as a super blood Moon rises above the horizon at Manly Beach on 26 May 2021 in Sydney, Australia. It is the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years, which coincides with a supermoon. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
New York, USA
A full Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, United States on 26 May 2021. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Lunar eclipse in Sydney
In this composite image the full Moon is seen prior to a partial lunar eclipse (top left) and almost entirely eclipsed (bottom right) from the Sydney CBD on 26 May 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images
Auckland, New Zealand
The Total Lunar Eclipse of the Moon is seen on May 26, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. It is the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years, which coincides with a supermoon. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images
Partial eclipse in Taipei, Taiwan
A full blood Moon is seen during a partial eclipse in Taipei on 26 May 2021 as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare blood supermoon. Photo by Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images
Blood moon in Sydney, Australia
Yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney, Australia, 26 May 2021. Photo by Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock
Bali, Indonesia
Couple watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali, Indonesia, on 26 May 2021. The total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood supermoon, is the first in two years with the reddish-orange color the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed Moon. Photo by Firdia Lisnawati/AP/Shutterstock
Haikou, China
A total lunar eclipse occurs in the night sky of Haikou, capital of southwest China’s Hainan Province on 26 May 2021. Photo by Costfoto/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
Santa Monica, California, USA
The Moon as seen over Santa Monica, California, USA, on 26 May 2021 during the blood supermoon total eclipse. Stargazers across the Pacific Rim will cast their eyes skyward on Wednesday night to witness the rare phenomenon, as the heavens align to bring an extra-spectacular lunar eclipse. Photo by Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images