Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Is there anywhere that’s completely bacteria-free?
Is there anywhere that’s completely bacteria-free? © Alamy

Is there anywhere that’s completely bacteria-free?

Asked by: Sachin Shaw, via email

Bacteria have colonised the planet more thoroughly than any other class of organism. They live 11km deep in the Pacific Ocean, and at altitudes of 40km, near the top of the stratosphere. There are bacteria that live in solid rock, metabolising radioactive waste, and even some that survive in boiling water. The incredibly dry Atacama Desert in Chile was once thought to be lifeless, but in 2006 scientists found bacteria there that take advantage of the minute amounts of moisture absorbed from the air by salty rocks.

Advertisement

In our own environment, we can reduce the number of bacteria but not eliminate them entirely. One species has even evolved to survive the rigorous sterilisation process used in NASA clean rooms. In fact, probably the only place on Earth that we can be confident will always be entirely bacteria-free is the lava crater of an actively erupting volcano.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

Save 40% on an annual subscription
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Could my pet catch my cold? © iStock
Nature

Could my pet catch my cold?

How do corals eat? © Getty Images
Nature

How do corals eat?

Why does yeast make bread rise? © Getty Images
Nature

Why does yeast make bread rise?

How do fish defend against sickness? © Getty Images
Nature

How do fish defend against sickness?

How long can bacteria live on a doorknob? © Getty Images
Nature

How long can bacteria live on a doorknob?

Why does salt have antibacterial properties? © Getty Images
Nature

Why does salt have antibacterial properties?

How long does a bacterium live? © iStock
Nature

How long does a bacterium live?

Can a bacterium be infected by a virus? © Getty Images
Nature

Can a bacterium be infected by a virus?