Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Loch Ness Monster: A timeline of sightings and searching
© Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock

Loch Ness Monster: A timeline of sightings and searching

A century of sightings, evidence, investigations claims and counter claims – this is the chronological history of our search for the Loch Ness Monster.

1933

Mr and Mrs Spicer describe a large, blob-shaped animal in the waters of  Loch Ness, seen bounding across the road in front of their car. It triggers interest in Nessie and is covered by the national newspapers.

Advertisement

Ivan Sanderson (1911-1973)

This Scottish biologist worked with Bernard Heuvelmans to devise many ideas about cryptids.

He travelled widely in pursuit of animals and wrote a lot of books.

Read more about the hunt for the Loch Ness Monster:

Bernard Heuvelmans (1916-2001)

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Heuvelmans was the main proponent of cryptozoology. He wrote books and articles, and devised a number of ideas on the evolution of cryptids.

1958

Heuvelmans publishes the English version of his book, On The Track Of Unknown Animals. It makes the case for Yetis and others as genuine animals.

Bernard Heuvelman ©˙ Getty Images
Bernard Heuvelmans ©˙ Getty Images

Tim Dinsdale (1924-1987)

This aeronautical engineer achieved fame for his passionate interest in the Loch Ness Monster. He went in search of it on numerous occasions, with the intention of filming it.

1967

At Bluff Creek, California, Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin film a large biped who matches Bigfoot descriptions. Debate rages over the film’s authenticity.

Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin's video of the alleged yeti © Getty Images
Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin’s video of the alleged Bigfoot © Getty Images

1972

Underwater photos taken at Loch Ness seemingly depict huge, diamond-shaped flippers.

Flipper © Getty Images
Flippin’ heck! © Getty Images

Confidence in Nessie’s existence is so high that two experts publish a scientific name for the beast: Nessiteras rhombopteryx.

Michel Meurger (1946-)

This folklorist argues that our ideas about monsters are continuations of folk stories. Creature sightings, he explains, are always interpreted within a ‘cultural landscape’.

1982

Heuvelmans’ International Society of Cryptozoology is formed.

It encourages an evidence-led, sceptical approach to monster sightings, but also attracts weird, scientifically dubious claims.

It folds in 1998 due to financial problems.

Adrian Shine (1949-)

© Peter Jolly / REX / Shutterstock
Adrian Shine © Peter Jolly / REX / Shutterstock

This scientist is a leading expert on Loch Ness, its history, ecology and biology, as well as being a noted sceptic.

He has led numerous expeditions, including Operation Deepscan, and has tested many ideas about Nessie’s existence.

Advertisement

Authors

Darren Naish

Dr Darren Naish

Social networks

 

Tags

355-300x250
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Operation Deepscan © Rex / Shutterstock
Nature

Operation Deepscan The hunt for the Loch Ness Monster

A view of the Loch Ness Monster, near Inverness, Scotland, April 19, 1934. The photograph, one of two pictures known as the 'surgeon's photographs,' was allegedly taken by Colonel Robert Kenneth Wilson, though it was later exposed as a hoax by one of the participants, Chris Spurling, who, on his deathbed, revealed that the pictures were staged by himself, Marmaduke and Ian Wetherell, and Wilson. References to a monster in Loch Ness date back to St. Columba's biography in 565 AD. More than 1,000 people claim to have seen 'Nessie' and the area is, consequently, a popular tourist attraction. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Nature

How do we know that the Loch Ness Monster doesn’t exist?

Inside the mind of a dinosaur © Magic torch
Nature

How brains, not brawn, helped the Tyrannosaur become king

How big could an animal get? © Getty Images
Nature

How big could an animal get?

Cannibal animals: 10 gruesome examples of animals eating each other © Getty Images
Nature

Cannibal animals: 10 gruesome examples of animals eating each other

Which came first, the chicken or the egg?
Nature

Which came first, the chicken or the egg?

What is the earliest, geologically, that humans could have survived on Earth? © Getty Images
Nature

What is the earliest, geologically, that humans could have survived on Earth?

7 weird animals that you can see right through © Pete Oxford/Minden/NaturePL.com
Nature

The see-through frog and 6 other transparent animals that are stranger than fiction