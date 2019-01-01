Quick Q&A: Is there an animal with a penis on its head?

Asked by: Jason Goodyer, Bristol

Advertisement

Yes. The males of the Phallostethidae family of fish, which live in rivers in Southeast Asia, have a sex organ positioned under their chin, just behind their mouth. It consists of a rod for injecting sperm and a separate serrated hook for holding on to the female’s head, which guarantees no sperm gets lost in the strong river currents.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.