Sea lion on the hunt wins Ocean Conservancy photography prize
The winners from this year's top marine life image awards.
US environmental group Ocean Conservancy has announced the results of their 2022 photo competition, and we are thrilled to share their winners with you. These images showcase the beauty of our oceans, but remind us of the threats that they face from pollution and climate change.
The winner was a dramatic yet playful shot of a sea lion bursting through a group of sardines off the coast of Mexico. The winning photographer, Alexandra Rose, spent a long time under the water trying to get the shot she wanted. "I finally timed it correctly and positioned myself right in the thick of the fish and waited for her to pop through. I think she was a bit surprised to see me!"
Winners were also selected from four categories: Human Impact, Marine Wildlife, Ocean Stories, and Spectacular Seascapes.
Surprise - Judge's choice winner
Sea otter with discarded can - Honourable mention
The end of the world - Spectacular seascapes category winner
Fly ardea alba - Ocean stories category winner
Rasta jelly - Marine wildlife winner
The hunter's trash - Human impact winner
Gag or throttle - Honourable mention
Schooling jacks and turtle - Honourable mention
Wisdom - Honourable mention
Larval pearl fish - Honourable mention
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
