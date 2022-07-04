Cosmic fireworks, a stunning comet and a rare image of the Moon: The shortlist for Astronomy Photographer of the Year

An impressive batch of accomplished images are in the running for this year's Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022. The competition is run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, in association with BBC Sky at Night Magazine. This year the competition has received over 3,000 entries from passionate amateur and dedicated professional photographers, submitted from 67 countries across the globe. These have been whittled down by a team of expert judges, and we can now share our favourite images with you.
Shortlisted images from this year’s competition include the Harvest Moon rising behind Glastonbury Tor in the United Kingdom, the lights of the Milky Way mirrored by the highest national highway in the world in Tibet, one of the most detailed amateur-produced maps of the lunar south pole, and a partial solar eclipse over Italy.
One of the astronomical highlights of 2021 was the discovery of Comet Leonard, a long period comet identified by GJ Leonard on 3 January 2021. It made its closest pass by Earth on 12 December 2021 and was the brightest comet of the year. Almost a quarter of submissions to the planets, comets and asteroids category focused on this single comet, including a spectacular image captured in Namibia by Lionel Majzik. “Photography was hampered by overcast weather conditions, but I was delighted to capture the incredibly spectacular Comet Leonard with its tail,” Majzik said.
Now in its fourteenth year, Astronomy Photographer of the Year has an expert panel of judges from the worlds of art and astronomy. The winners of the competition’s nine categories, two special prizes and the overall winner will be announced at a special online award ceremony on Thursday 15 September. The winning images will be displayed in an exhibition at the National Maritime Museum from Saturday 17 September, alongside a selection of exceptional shortlisted images.
We won't know who will walk away with the top prize for a while yet, but you can try to make your own predictions looking through the high quality of this year's entries.
