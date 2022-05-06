One giant joyride for humankind: The new breed of lunar rovers

With many countries aiming to send a crewed mission back to the Moon after 50 years away, there’s a pressing need for research vehicles to travel the lunar surface. This is especially important if we are aiming to have a sustainable presence on the Moon in order to harness lunar resources, or to use it as a springboard for more ambitious space exploration.
In response to this demand, many companies are producing designs for lunar rovers for potential future launches, including NASA's Artemis program, as well as many other commercial launches.
A lunar rover must have the ability to travel across the Moon’s rocky and dusty surface while avoiding huge boulders and undulating terrain. It also needs to be energy efficient, as energy sources for operating vehicles in space are limited.
There are many companies vying to get hold of a contract to get their design up on the Moon. Take a look at some of the best ones in our gallery.
