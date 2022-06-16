Buzz off buster! Bird Photographer Of The Year finalists announced
A stunning selection of diverse images are up for this year's top bird photography prize.
On of the world’s most prestigious bird photography competitions has just released a stunning selection of images that are in with a shot of winning this year's competition.
More than 20,000 images were entered into the Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 competition, and this selection is a sneak preview of some of the finalists.
“Birds are an incredibly diverse group of animals, and we’ve seen stunning images of everything from mallard ducks to harpy eagles this year,” says Will Nicholls, wildlife cameraman and Director at Bird Photographer of the Year. “We celebrate birds and conservation through images, and it is always a pleasure for everyone on the judging panel to see the work of such talented photographers.”
The final winners will be announced on 8th September 2022. Following that announcement, the winning images will been shown around the world in a touring exhibition.
Upland buzzard versus corsac fox
Full contact
A cartoon bird raising its hands
Single file
Wart head
Head over heels in love
Life hanging in the balance
Manitoba burrowing owl recovery program
Fight
Hummingbird hideaway
Gentoo dancing at sunset
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
