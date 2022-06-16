Buzz off buster! Bird Photographer Of The Year finalists announced

On of the world’s most prestigious bird photography competitions has just released a stunning selection of images that are in with a shot of winning this year's competition.

More than 20,000 images were entered into the Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 competition, and this selection is a sneak preview of some of the finalists.

“Birds are an incredibly diverse group of animals, and we’ve seen stunning images of everything from mallard ducks to harpy eagles this year,” says Will Nicholls, wildlife cameraman and Director at Bird Photographer of the Year. “We celebrate birds and conservation through images, and it is always a pleasure for everyone on the judging panel to see the work of such talented photographers.”

The final winners will be announced on 8th September 2022. Following that announcement, the winning images will been shown around the world in a touring exhibition.

Upland buzzard versus corsac fox

This image of an upland buzzard ( Buteo hemilasius ) and corsac fox ( Vulpes corsac) was taken on the Mandu grasslands of Dongwu Banner in Inner Mongolia. Both the buzzard and the fox are top predators in this grassy environment, and share a diet that comprises mainly small rodents. Consequently, in terms of feeding they are rivals and are sometimes driven to fight each other over food. Photo by Baozhu Wang /Bird Photographer of the Year © Baozhu Wang/Bird Photographer of the Year

Full contact

A pair of Eurasian spoonbills (Platalea leucorodia) fight, and stop each other from being able to fly away. Photographed at Hortobágy National Park, Hungary. Photo by Gabor Baross /Bird Photographer of the Year

A cartoon bird raising its hands

This black and yellow broadbill (Eurylaimus ochromalus) is causing quite a stir, in an attempt to attract a mate. Their courtship behaviour includes a lot of noisy vocalisation and attention-seeking wing spreading. Photo by Weng Kong Liew/Bird Photographer of the Year

Single file

A group of king penguins (Aptenodytes patagonicus) walk in a line at Gold Harbour, South Georgia. Photo by Ben Cranke/Bird Photographer of the Year

Wart head

This o cellated turkey ( Meleagris ocellata) looks stunning with its red-coloured nodules located on the head and neck. These nodules are more pronounced in males, as seen in this image, photographed at Chan Chich, Belize. Photo by Leander khil/Bird Photographer of the Year

Head over heels in love

A pair of crested caracara (Caracara cheriway) perform their mating rituals at Laguna Seca Ranch, Edinburg, Texas, USA. Photo by Marti Phillips /Bird Photographer of the Year

Life hanging in the balance

Great blue heron (Ardea herodias) photographed having caught a vole, Skagit Valley, Washington State, USA. Photo by Glenn Nelson/Bird Photographer of the Year

Manitoba burrowing owl recovery program

As the project ’ s name suggests, the Burrowing Owl Recovery Program is working to re-establish the burrowing owl ( Athene cunicularia ) population in Manitoba, Canada. The approach involves the reintroduction of owl pairs and young, wild owl surveys, as seen in this image. Owls are reintroduced every breeding season, with cooperation from private landowners. Photo by Walter Potrebka /Bird Photographer of the Year

Fight

Spotted redshank (Tringa erythropus), photographed fighting at Finnmark, Norway. Photo by Erlend Haarberg/Bird Photographer of the Year

Hummingbird hideaway

Anna ’ s hummingbird ( Calypte Anna) mother feeds her young, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo by Liron Gertsman /Bird Photographer of the Year

Gentoo dancing at sunset

A gentoo penguin ( Pygoscelis papua) photographed walking whilst silhouetted by a sunset on Sea Lion Island, Falkland Islands, United Kingdom. Photo by Audrey Wooller/Bird Photographer of the Year

