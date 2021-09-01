Road runner stopped by Trump’s border wall wins Bird Photographer of the Year

As photography subjects go, birds are notoriously (and literally) flighty. So it’s not hard to admire the work on show at the Bird Photographer of the Year contest. The winners of the 2021 prize have been announced, spanning a range of technical categories, narrowed down from a flock of 22,000 entries.

Advertisement

The prize-winning work showcases some of the world’s most colourful species and also highlights their delicate, essential place in our world.

See the winners of each category are below, and explore more incredible entries at www.birdpoty.com. If you’re feeling inspired, the 2022 competition will open on 30 September 2021, with photographers of all levels invited to register. There’s a £5,000 to be won, so eyes on the skies.

Birds in the Environment & Bird Photographer of the Year

Conservation Award

Portfolio Award

Attention to Detail

Best Portrait

See more wildlife photo galleries:

Advertisement

Bird Behaviour

Birds in Flight

Black and White

Urban Birds

Young Bird Photographer of the Year (age 14-17)

Young Bird Photographer of the Year (age 9-13)

Young Bird Photographer of the Year (age 8 and under)