21 incredible pictures from the Bird Photographer of the Year 2021

Now in its 6th year, the Bird Photographer of the Year competition saw over 22,000 entries from 73 different countries all competing for the grand prize.

As well as gifting us a flock of spectacular images, the world’s premier bird photography contest is a strong supporter of conservation, providing financial support for grassroots projects through their charity partner Birds on the Brink.

The winners of the competition will be announced on 1 September 2021. Until then, you can fly over to their website for even more great snaps.

Any food left, Mum?

Brian Matthews

(No) social distancing

Gail Bisson

Fight club

Øyvind Pedersen

Playing with your food

Daniel Zhang

Snow dance

Li Ying Lou

A Hippo makeover

Daniela Anger

Surf’s up

Tom Schandy

In for the kill

Scott Suriano

Sun worshipper

Mark Sisson

Could this be love?

Diana Schmies

Swallowed whole

Irma Szabo

Take that

Fahad Alenezi

Bambi and friend

Amanda Cook

I wish I could fly

Zdeněk Jakl

I’ll show you how it’s done

James Wilcox

Mind the gap

David White

Deep dive

Gábor Li

Winging it

Mark Williams

Fly fishing

Daddy daycare

Thomas Vijayan

Is it a plane? Is it Superman? No, it’s a bird