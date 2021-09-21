Maximum beauty: The full Harvest Moon 2021 in pictures

As the Moon reached peak ‘fullness’ in its cycle, many places around the world have just witnessed the stunning full Harvest Moon, with many photographers capturing some amazing images.
The term ‘Harvest Moon’ is a traditional name, relating to the harvest time in the northern hemisphere, which then coincides with a full Moon at this time of year.
If you missed it, don’t worry too much. There are still three full-moons before the end of the year, the next one being ‘Hunter’s Moon’. And, in the meantime, we have pulled together some of our favourite images of the event from around the world for you to enjoy.
Falmouth, Cornwall, UK
A pilot boat passes the rising Harvest Moon on 20 September 2021 off Swanpool Beach, Falmouth, United Kingdom. Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images
A group of swimmers take a selfie as they swim under the Harvest Moon on 20 September 2021 in Swanpool Beach, Falmouth, United Kingdom. Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images
A lone swimmer takes to the sea to swim under the Harvest Moon on 20 September 2021 in Swanpool Beach, Falmouth, United Kingdom. Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images
Hanoi, Vietnam
A full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, is seen over the Hanoi skyline, Vietnam, at dawn on 21 September 2021. Photo by Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images
New York, USA
The Harvest Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty before sunrise on 20 September 2021 in New York City, USA. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
The full Harvest Moon rises over New York City’s Whitestone bridge on 20 September 2021, as seen from nearby Ferry Point Park. The bridge crosses the East River between the Bronx and Long Island, New York, USA. Photo by Michael Forster Rothbart/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A 98.8 per cent Harvest Moon rises above midtown Manhattan as the Sun sets in New York City, USA, on 19 September 2021 as seen from West Orange, New Jersey. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Guilin, China
The full Moon is seen over the Elephant Trunk Hill during the Mid-Autumn Festival on 20 September 2021 in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China. Photo by Li Kai/VCG/Getty Images
Ankara, Turkey
The full Moon is seen with the Presidential Complex, at early morning hours in Ankara, Turkey on 21 September 2021. Photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Wehrheim, Germany
The full Moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany, early Tuesday, 21 September 2021. Photo by Michael Probst/AP/Shutterstock
The full Moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany, early Tuesday, 21 September 2021. Photo by Michael Probst/AP/Shutterstock
Check out more of our great images:
Santiago, Chile
The full Harvest Moon appears at dusk behind some cactus, in the Andes Mountains in Santiago, Chile, on 20 September 2021. Photo by Matias Basualdo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Van, Turkey
A plane flies in front the full Moon appeared of Turkey’s eastern Van on 20 September 2021. Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images