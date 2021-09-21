Maximum beauty: The full Harvest Moon 2021 in pictures

As the Moon reached peak ‘fullness’ in its cycle, many places around the world have just witnessed the stunning full Harvest Moon, with many photographers capturing some amazing images.

The term ‘Harvest Moon’ is a traditional name, relating to the harvest time in the northern hemisphere, which then coincides with a full Moon at this time of year.

If you missed it, don’t worry too much. There are still three full-moons before the end of the year, the next one being ‘Hunter’s Moon’. And, in the meantime, we have pulled together some of our favourite images of the event from around the world for you to enjoy.

Falmouth, Cornwall, UK

Hanoi, Vietnam

New York, USA

Guilin, China

Ankara, Turkey

Wehrheim, Germany

Check out more of our great images:

Santiago, Chile

Van, Turkey