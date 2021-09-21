Accessibility Links

  3. Maximum beauty: The full Harvest Moon 2021 in pictures
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: A pilot boat passes the rising Harvest Moon on September 20, 2021 off Swanpool Beach, Falmouth, England. (Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images)

Maximum beauty: The full Harvest Moon 2021 in pictures

Take a look at our gallery of great images showing the 2021 Harvest full Moon.

Published:

As the Moon reached peak ‘fullness’ in its cycle, many places around the world have just witnessed the stunning full Harvest Moon, with many photographers capturing some amazing images.

The term ‘Harvest Moon’ is a traditional name, relating to the harvest time in the northern hemisphere, which then coincides with a full Moon at this time of year.

If you missed it, don’t worry too much. There are still three full-moons before the end of the year, the next one being ‘Hunter’s Moon’. And, in the meantime, we have pulled together some of our favourite images of the event from around the world for you to enjoy.

Falmouth, Cornwall, UK

FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: A pilot boat passes the rising Harvest Moon on September 20, 2021 off Swanpool Beach, Falmouth, England. (Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images)
A pilot boat passes the rising Harvest Moon on 20 September 2021 off Swanpool Beach, Falmouth, United Kingdom. Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: A group of swimmers take a selfie as they swim under the Harvest Moon on September 20, 2021 in Swanpool Beach, Falmouth, England. (Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images)
A group of swimmers take a selfie as they swim under the Harvest Moon on 20 September 2021 in Swanpool Beach, Falmouth, United Kingdom. Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: A lone swimmer takes to the sea to swim under the Harvest Moon on September 20, 2021 in Swanpool Beach, Falmouth, England. (Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images)
A lone swimmer takes to the sea to swim under the Harvest Moon on 20 September 2021 in Swanpool Beach, Falmouth, United Kingdom. Photo by Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images

Hanoi, Vietnam

A full moon, also known as the
A full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, is seen over the Hanoi skyline, Vietnam, at dawn on 21 September 2021. Photo by Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

New York, USA

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: The Harvest Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty before sunrise on September 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
The Harvest Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty before sunrise on 20 September 2021 in New York City, USA. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Forster Rothbart/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (12455161b) The harvest full moon rises over New York CityÃs Whitestone bridge on September 20, 2021, as seen from nearby Ferry Point Park. The bridge crosses the East River between the Bronx and Long Island..Photo by: Michael Forster Rothbart.Date: 9/20/2021.File#: 21-C13739 USA News, Bronx, NY, U.S. - 20 Sep 2021
The full Harvest Moon rises over New York City’s Whitestone bridge on 20 September 2021, as seen from nearby Ferry Point Park. The bridge crosses the East River between the Bronx and Long Island, New York, USA. Photo by Michael Forster Rothbart/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
WEST ORANGE, NJ - SEPTEMBER 19: A 98.8 percent Harvest Moon rises above midtown Manhattan as the sun sets in New York City on September 19, 2021 as seen from West Orange, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
A 98.8 per cent Harvest Moon rises above midtown Manhattan as the Sun sets in New York City, USA, on 19 September 2021 as seen from West Orange, New Jersey. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Guilin, China

GUILIN, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 20: Full moon is seen over the Elephant Trunk Hill during the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 20, 2021 in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China. (Photo by Li Kai/VCG via Getty Images)
The full Moon is seen over the Elephant Trunk Hill during the Mid-Autumn Festival on 20 September 2021 in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China. Photo by Li Kai/VCG/Getty Images

Ankara, Turkey

ANKARA, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 21: Full Moon is seen with the Presidential Complex, at early morning hours in Ankara, Turkey on September 21, 2021. (Photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The full Moon is seen with the Presidential Complex, at early morning hours in Ankara, Turkey on 21 September 2021. Photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Wehrheim, Germany

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Probst/AP/Shutterstock (12455347b) The full moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany, early Tuesday, Sept.21, 2021 Moon, Wehrheim, Germany - 21 Sep 2021
The full Moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany, early Tuesday, 21 September 2021. Photo by Michael Probst/AP/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Probst/AP/Shutterstock (12455347a) The full moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany, early Tuesday, Sept.21, 2021 Moon, Wehrheim, Germany - 21 Sep 2021
The full Moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany, early Tuesday, 21 September 2021. Photo by Michael Probst/AP/Shutterstock

Check out more of our great images:

Santiago, Chile

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matias Basualdo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (12454884b) The full Harvest Moon appears at dusk behind some cactus, in the Andes Mountains in Santiago, Chile. Full Moon in Santiago Chile, Metropolitana - 20 Sep 2021
The full Harvest Moon appears at dusk behind some cactus, in the Andes Mountains in Santiago, Chile, on 20 September 2021. Photo by Matias Basualdo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Van, Turkey

VAN, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 20: A plane flies in front the full moon appeared of Turkey's eastern Van on September 20, 2021. (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A plane flies in front the full Moon appeared of Turkey’s eastern Van on 20 September 2021. Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

