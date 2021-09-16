Winners of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year in pictures

Photographer Shuchang Dong has just been announced as the Overall Winner of the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s title Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13, with his astounding image of the annular solar eclipse, ‘The Golden Ring’.

The beauty of simplicity and the technical excellence of Dong’s image spellbound the judges. The photograph depicts the annular solar eclipse that occurred on 21 June 2020 in a powerful and atmospheric composition. Competition judge László Francsics said: “Perfection and simplicity… lead to a winner image. A true masterpiece.”

Winning images from other categories and special prizes include the mesmerising Aurora dance taken from the bridge of a ship by the Third Officer Dmitrii Rybalka (Russia), Venus rising over the rocky horizon of the Moon by Nicolas Lefaudeux (France), a poignant star trail image taken during lockdown by Deepal Ratnayaka (UK), and the outstanding image of the Space X Falcon 9 rocket passing the Moon by Paul Eckhardt (USA).

15-year-old Zhipu Wang (China) is taking home the top prize in the Young Competition category for his astonishing composition of the Sun, the Moon and the planets of the Solar System.

BBC Sky at Night Magazine’s Art Editor Steve Marsh, who is also a judge for the competition, said of this year’s contest: “The incredibly talented global community of astronomers has once again shown us just what they are capable of. From stunning new takes on our own Solar System to new views of our Galaxy and the wider Universe and poignant reflections of our place in the cosmos.”

An exhibition of winning photographs opening at the National Maritime Museum on 18 September 2021. Take a look through some of the fabulous winning images in our special gallery:

Overall winner

Aurora category winner

People and space category winner

Stars and nebulae category winner

Skyscapes category winner

Galaxies category winner

Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation Joint winner

Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation Joint winner

Overall youth category winner

The Manju Mehrotra Family Trust prize for best newcomer category winner

Our Moon category winner

Planets, comets and asteroids category winner

