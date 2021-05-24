Accessibility Links

That Monday morning feeling: The Comedy Wildlife Awards 2021

Best entries so far from The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021.

Published:

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 has just published a selection of its top entries for this years awards, including a pouting boxfish from Curaçao and a laughing lion from Tanzania.

Now in its seventh year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has already received thousands of entries from around the world, catching some of wildlife’s funniest moments on camera. This year, the competition organisers are releasing some of the shots that have already had them howling like hyenas, to inspire both professional and amateur photographers to enter their own images before 30 June 2021.

We bring you some of our favourites.

What’s so funny?

A young lion in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, who apparently is laughing at the photographer's skills. Photo by Giovanni Querzani
A young lion in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, who apparently is laughing at the photographer’s skills. Photo by Giovanni Querzani

Life In Lockdown

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Kevin Biskaborn Barrie Canada Phone: Email: Title: Quarantine Life Description: Isolated inside with your family eager to get out and explore the world? These eastern raccoon kits are too. Just when you think there's no more room in the tree hollow, mother raccoon appears and displays just how compact the space is. The babies clambered all over their mom and each another, struggling to take a look at the exact same time. This photo was taken in Southwestern Ontario, Canada. After exploring a particular area with numerous tree hallows, I identified it as a hot spot for raccoon families. Since raccoons will move from den to den, often not spending more than one night at a time in a particular den, locating an area with numerous options is key to locating the animals. I stumbled across this family and immediately worked on leveling the camera with the hole to prevent an upward angle. When the camera and tripod were ready, the baby raccoons were extremely curious (and cooperative), sticking their heads out for a closer look! Animal: Raccoon / Procyon lotor Location of shot: Southwestern Ontario, Canada
Some curious eastern raccoon kits and their mother are taking a look outside at the world all at the same time, and the tree seems to be getting a touch cramped. This photo was taken in Southwestern Ontario, Canada, by Kevin Biskaborn

Boo!

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Arthur Trevino Longmont United States Phone: Email: Title: Bald Eagle Gets A Surprise! Description: When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs Goliath story! Animal: Bald Eagle Location of shot: Hygiene, CO.
When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs Goliath story. Photographed by Arthur Trevino at Hygiene, Colorado, USA.

Happy feet

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Tom Svensson FjÃ¤llbacka Sweden Phone: Email: Title: Happy Description: These penguins was surfing on the waves on to land and looked so happy each time Animal: Penguin Location of shot: Falklands
These penguins are having a great time surfing on the waves in the Falkland Islands, UK. Photographed by Tom Svensson

Nice catch

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Txema Garcia Laseca Palma Spain Phone: Email: Title: â€œHouston, weâ€™ve had a problemâ€ Description: This fish is astonished when has been trapped for a fisher bird. Animal: Amazon Kingfisher (Chloroceryle amazona) Location of shot: Pantanal (Brazil)
This fish is astonished to be caught by a fisher bird. Photographed by Txema Garcia Laseca at Pantanal, Brazil

That Monday morning feeling

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Andrew Mayes Randburg South Africa Phone: Email: Title: Monday Morning Mood Description: I took this shot while photographing a group of Pied starlings perched in a tree at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in South Africa. It perfectly sums up my mood on most Monday mornings :) Animal: Pied Starling Location of shot: Rietvlei Nature Reserve
The photographer took this shot while photographing a group of Pied starlings perched in a tree at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in South Africa. Photographed by Andrew Mayes

You missed!

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Lea Scaddan Perth Australia Phone: Email: Title: Missed Description: Two Western Grey Kangaroos were fighting and one missed kicking him in the stomach. Animal: Western Grey Kangaroo Location of shot: Perth, Western Australia
Two Western Grey Kangaroos were fighting and one missed kicking him in the stomach. Photographed by Lea Scaddan at Perth, Western Australia

Bittern Yoga

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 KT WONG Singapore Singapore Phone: Email: Title: Yoga Bittern Description: A Yellow Bittern was trying very hard to get into a comfortable hunting position. I got this shot when it was between 2 stalks of lotus flower. Animal: Yellow Bittern Location of shot: Satay By The Bay, Singapore
A Yellow Bittern is trying very hard to get into a comfortable hunting position between 2 stalks of lotus flowers. Photographed by KT Wong at Satay By The Bay, Singapore

Pucker up

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Philipp Stahr Mannheim Germany Phone: Email: Title: Sweet lips are for kissing! Description: This picture was taken at CuraÃ§ao, Dutch Caribbean. Usually box fishes are difficult to take pictures of, since they do not have a problem of a diver coming close, but if you show interest, they always turn the back and not the face to you. Thatâ€™s why I tried to swim 0.5m above the fish and showing no interest at all to him. The same time I had my camera not in front of me, but below at my chest pointing to the bottom. When the right moment had come, I turned the camera 90 degrees to the front and just point and shoot, hoping to have the fish in focus. Never expected to have its beautiful lips that close! Animal: Boxfish Location of shot: CuraÃ§ao, Dutch Caribbean
This boxfish seems to be getting pretty amorous towards the cameraman in this picture, taken at Curaçao, Dutch Caribbean.  Photographed by Philipp Stahr

Hungry hippo

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Rohin Bakshi Mumbai India Phone: Email: Title: Cranky Hippo Description: The baby hippo wanted his mother's attention, but it seems he wasn't getting any.. Animal: Hippopotamus Location of shot: Vwaza Game Reserve, Malawi
The baby hippo is craving his mother’s attention, but it seems he is not getting it. Photographed by Rohin Bakshi at Vwaza Game Reserve, Malawi

Jumping for joy

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Lucy Beveridge Madrid Spain Phone: Email: Title: Yay! Itâ€™s Friday! Description: A young springbok, all ears and spindly legs, caught in midair while pronking as the sun started to rise over the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. Thereâ€™s not much information on why the Springbok pronk but some theories suggest it is a way of showing fitness and strength to ward off predators and attract mates. It has also been said that this small, dainty and largely unappreciated antelope also pronks out of excitement, jumping for joy! Animal: Springbok Location of shot: Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa
A young springbok, all ears and spindly legs, caught in midair while pronking as the sun started to rise over the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa. Photographed by Lucy Beveridge

