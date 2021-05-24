That Monday morning feeling: The Comedy Wildlife Awards 2021

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 has just published a selection of its top entries for this years awards, including a pouting boxfish from Curaçao and a laughing lion from Tanzania.

Now in its seventh year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has already received thousands of entries from around the world, catching some of wildlife’s funniest moments on camera. This year, the competition organisers are releasing some of the shots that have already had them howling like hyenas, to inspire both professional and amateur photographers to enter their own images before 30 June 2021.

We bring you some of our favourites.

What’s so funny?

Life In Lockdown

Boo!

Happy feet

Nice catch

That Monday morning feeling

You missed!

Bittern Yoga

Pucker up

Hungry hippo

Jumping for joy