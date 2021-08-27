DIY on Mars and amazing ice caves: 24 fantastic Images of the Month August 2021

While a lot of the world still struggles to cope with the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have also been devastated by wildfires, floods and volcanoes, just as the IPCC released its latest report into the global impact of climate change.

However, it’s not all bad news. There is still plenty or innovation going on around the world, with rubbish being used to make public benches, further scientific discoveries on Mars, and many efforts being made to combat climate change.

So take a look through the good, the bad, and the ugly in our round-up of science images for August 2021.

Rollin’ rollin’ rollin’

Aurora down under

Just a drill

A small sample

Dude, where’s my car?

Approaching wildfire

For those about to rock…

Melted metal

The hills are alive with the sound of solar

Ready for launch

Little urchin

Remote care robot

Testing testing 1, 2, 3

On the rocks with no ice

Stick in the mud

Cool water

Mint glacier

Home alone

Air freshener

Keep on the grass

Light Show

Straight to your yacht

Astronaut display

A rubbish bench