Newly born blood vessels win British Heart Foundation photography prize

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has just announced the winner of its annual Reflections of Research science image competition. Where science and art collide, the competition challenges BHF-funded scientists to showcase their state-of-the-art heart and circulatory disease research through the generation of captivating images.

Dr Neil Dufton, Lecturer in Inflammatory Sciences at Queen Mary University of London, was this year’s guest judge. He said:

“All of the images shortlisted in this year’s competition offer a stunning glimpse into the cutting-edge work being carried out by BHF scientists.

“The winning image is truly eye-catching. The chaotic mixture of different cells around the outside contrasts perfectly with a ‘through the looking glass’ moment where we see new, and exquisitely detailed, blood vessels forming in the centre.”

Here are the winners and the shortlisted images: